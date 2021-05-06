Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county region Wednesday, including nine in Latah County, which pushed its in-county case total to 3,113.
New cases include three women and three men between the ages of 18 and 29, two women in their 40s and a man in his 50s.
According to the health district website, 10 people in the county have died from the virus and 2,945 have recovered since the pandemic began.
Whitman County Public Health reported four new cases Wednesday, which brings its total to 4,246.
Total deaths and hospitalizations because by the disease remained unchanged at 48 and 106 respectively.
Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in Washington and northern Idaho are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a Tuesday news release. People can go directly to the in-store pharmacy at their neighborhood Safeway or Albertsons and ask for the vaccine without an appointment.
Scheduled appointments at Safeway and Albertsons are also an option and people can go to www.mhealthcheckin.com to book an appointment. A second appointment will automatically be scheduled for the patient’s second dose of the vaccine.
All patients who receive their vaccine at a Safeway or Albertsons pharmacy will receive a coupon for 10 percent off their groceries at each appointment.