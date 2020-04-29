The economic turmoil related to the coronavirus pandemic could cut revenue collections for the city of Pullman by at least $2.8 million next year — and that’s the optimistic scenario.
Under a more pessimistic view, the deficit could be as much as $6.3 million, according to Pullman Finance Director Mike Urban. That’s more than 20 percent of the 2020 general fund budget.
Urban shared his economic forecast with the Pullman City Council during a virtual council meeting Tuesday evening. He reminded the council that the 2020 budget was originally “balanced” with the use of $1.65 million in reserve funds — meaning projected revenues were already well short of approved expenditures.
“So when you talk about any (additional) decrease in general fund revenues, we’re talking a big delta to begin with,” Urban said.
He cautioned the council that any forecast regarding the financial impact of the coronavirus shutdown is highly uncertain at this point. Sales tax and property tax are the two biggest sources of general fund revenues, and there’s a substantial lag in collections for them both.
The March sales tax collections, for example, won’t get reported until the end of May. Retailers have a month to report and remit the tax to the state, and the state then has another month before the city gets its share.
Similarly, there’s a month delay in the semi-annual property tax payments. The payments are due April 30 and Oct. 31, but the county treasurer’s office has a month to transmit the revenue to cities and other local taxing jurisdictions.
“So if someone waits until the very last day (to pay the tax), we won’t get that until June,” Urban said.
If property tax collections come in as normal, he said, it “eases” some of his concerns about Pullman’s cash flow situation. However, if there’s any delay in collections, it could affect the city’s cash flow later in the year.
When the 2019-20 budget was approved, the city expected to have about $1.35 million in reserves left at the end of this fiscal year. The question now, Urban said, is how much of that should be used to offset any COVID-19-related revenue shortfall.
“How much of a reserve do we want to maintain going into the fall, when we might see a (resurgence) of the virus?” he said.
Until there’s greater certainty regarding the financial impact of the pandemic, Urban said, the city is curtailing and postponing any expenditures it can. Department heads started looking at potential cuts in March, and recently completed a second round of reviews.
“We want to look at anything and everything,” he said.
One thing that is pretty clear at this point, Urban said, is that the federal government probably isn’t coming to the rescue.
The $2.2 trillion stimulus package that Congress recently approved did provide some emergency funding for cities and counties, he said. However, cities with a population under 500,000 have to wait for the money to flow through the state.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced this week that counties would receive a minimum of $250,000, while cities will receive a minimum of $25,000.
Given the potential revenue shortfall in Pullman, Urban said, that’s a “drop in the bucket.”
In other action, the council:
Awarded a $2.39 million bid to S&L Underground of Bonners Ferry to extend sewer lines along Terre View Drive and Airport Road to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
Six bids were received, ranging from $2.39 million to $3.1 million; the engineering estimate was $2.2 million.
The project includes 6,400 feet of new sewer line. It will be paid for through the Utility Fund, plus a $1.6 million Washington Department of Commerce grant. Construction should be completed by October.
The airport is currently doing design work on a new airport terminal. This sewer extension will allow the building to be connected to municipal sewer service.
Accepted a $69,835 proposal from Parametrix of Spokane for engineering services related to a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Terre View Drive and North Fairway. The goal is to have a design by August, in time to apply for state funding.
This would be the first roundabout in Pullman. The intent is to avoid the need for a traffic light at the busy intersection.
The council spent about 30 minutes discussing this agenda item. The motion was approved 5-2, with councilors Eileen Macoll and Al Sorensen in opposition.
“I’m just real hesitant about spending this money right now,” Macoll said.
Gave pre-authorization to the mayor and city manager to accept any additional federal stimulus grants for work at the Pullman airport.
The airport received an $18.1 million federal grant last week. The money, which was part of the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package, will go toward construction of the new terminal building.
