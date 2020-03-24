Parks close

Caution tape surrounds playground equipment at Reaney Park in Pullman on Monday. Playgrounds and restrooms within the City of Pullman parks system have been closed because of COVID-19 concerns. “The health of our community is extremely important to us and in order to keep everyone safe we deem this a necessary measure,” according to a news release this morning from Kimberly Johnson with Pullman Parks and Recreation. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your support and compliance with these necessary safety measures.” Residents with questions can call Pullman Parks, Facilities & Recreation at (509) 338-3227.