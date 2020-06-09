Whitman County has been approved to enter into Phase 3 of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased plan to reopen the state, and local officials are working toward bringing some level of normalcy back to city and county operations.
Under Phase 3, gatherings of no more than 50 people are allowed, including recreational sports activities.
Kurt Dahmen, Pullman recreation superintendent, said Pullman will start day camps for children beginning the week of June 22. They will include camps for ages 3-6 and for children from first grade to 11 years old.
The city will also allow some sports camps, such as Skyhawks, to open this summer.
Dahmen said staff is planning to put safety guidelines in place during the next couple of weeks. He said they have been discussing limiting the number of children to nine per instructor. These groups of children would be kept separate, and anyone who is or might be sick won’t be able to participate in activities.
He said it will be several more weeks before the Pullman Aquatic Center opens its doors.
Activities there will likely resume in phases. Dahmen said the city is looking at opening the fitness center and the pool for lap swimming, but those might require a reservation to use. Later, the city hopes to allow open-swim sessions for families to use the pool.
Nothing is certain yet, he said, and depending on the circumstances the city may have to change its policies in order to keep the community safe.
“It’s going to be kind of a moving target and we’ll see what we can do,” Dahmen said.
Libraries, museums and movie theaters can open after the state publishes specific guidelines for them.
Joanna Bailey, director of Neill Public Library, wrote in an email the library is working closely with the city of Pullman to plan a phased reopening of its services.
“We are excited to have reached Phase 3 and look forward to serving our community as soon as we are able to safely do so,” she wrote.
Restaurants and taverns can open at 75 percent capacity and bars can open at 25 percent capacity. Non-essential travel can resume.
Customer-facing government services are allowed.
Adam Lincoln, city administrator, said the city is allowed to open its offices to the public again, but it must first ensure it has safety measures like plexiglass partitions and personal protective equipment. He said the City Hall wants to open in a manner that’s safe for the public.
Businesses and government offices elewhere in in the county are also beginning to return to normal operations. The Whitman County Auditor’s Office is now open to the public.
During the regular Whitman County Commission meeting Monday, Commissioner Mike Largent said he is hopeful county department heads will do their best to return to operating under Phase 3 guidance.
“I think it’s time to start opening our doors,” he said.
Commissioner Art Swannack informed the Daily News that Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman stated no decisions have been made yet on when a county can move into Phase 4.
“I haven’t received any other information besides verbal comments by Secretary of Health Wiesman and our Public Health Director Troy Henderson that Phase 4 is a big jump and likely won’t happen until late fall or winter,” Swannack wrote in an email. “However nobody has officially decided that phase 4 won’t happen in the near future.”
Swannack said he is hoping to have more conversations with the Department of Health on this subject.
Whitman County Public Health confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. That brings the total number this spring to 26. There have been no deaths.
In a news release Monday, Whitman County Public Health stated the new cases involve people of different age groups. There were two females between the ages of 0-19, one woman between 40-59, one woman between 60-79, one man between 20-39 and one man between 60-79.
They are stable and isolating at home. The county indicated all of the six new patients share a common social link, but has released no further details.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.