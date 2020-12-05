There are two new exercise instructors in Moscow, and their dream is to help people who experience chronic pain, are undergoing surgery recovery or just want better health.
One of them is Hannah Rae Old, who was born and raised in Pullman. After spending several years as a professional dancer in Seattle, she decided to move back to the Palouse with her partner, Ian Pecoraro, to start a business to give back to a community that has a special place in her heart.
Their business, Clarity Pilates, has yet to open up in its own physical space, but a combination of online instruction and ability to teach some classes in a local studio has allowed for instruction nonetheless.
“I’ve found that both for me, and for my clients, there are so many benefits to online instruction,” Old said. “My clients are really loving the convenience and the privacy of being in their own space.”
Though Old initially intended to open a physical space for Clarity as soon as she moved to Moscow, she said she put that plan on hold to focus on remote instruction because of COVID-19 safety precautions. Clarity is currently renting out time slots in Moscow’s Spectrum II Art and Dance studio downtown for select face-to-face classes.
Remote instruction has allowed Old and Pecoraro to continue working with clients they taught before moving to the area.
One of those clients is 71-year-old Seattle resident John Ward, a retired electrician who struggles with chronic pain from spending many years working on his feet. Ward said, unlike other exercises he’s tried, his lessons at Clarity have worked wonders for his health.
“I was always standing a little wrong — you know, arching my back — and I’ve found pilates to be very helpful for my back pain,” he said. “I’m also easily distracted, so the online class format makes it easier to concentrate.”
Ward has been taking classes from Old for three years, and he said he was instantly impressed by her unique teaching style, positive attitude and ability to tailor instruction to his specific needs.
Old and Pecoraro have each clocked more than 1,000 hours of pilates instruction apprenticeship-training, and they believe this experience makes Clarity equipped to meet the needs of a wide variety of clientele.
“Pilates is such a versatile method of exercise that we can really apply to help everybody,” Old said. “I’ve worked with athletes, to people recovering from surgery, to postpartum mothers.”
The exercise form offers a high-intensity, low-impact approach to movement that offers the benefits of a workout — such as muscle growth — without heavy impact on the joints.
“It’s like sprinkling a little magic dust over all the things that you’re already working on. Whether that’s taking care of your kids, trying to improve your mile-running time or just wanting to feel lighter and brighter throughout the day, pilates can help you get there,” Old said.
More information about Clarity Pilates can be found at www.clarityclassicalpilates.com.
Ellen Dennis can be reached at (208) 883-4632 or by email at briefs@dnews.com.