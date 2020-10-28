Secondary students in the Potlatch School District returned to classes on Monday to a schedule that more closely resembles school days before the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of attending four classes on the days the students attend school, the high school has reverted back to seven periods a day.
Superintendent Jeff Cirka said the change will increase the amount of in-person contact students get with their teachers, a move that is beneficial to student learning.
“The reason why we switched back (to seven periods a day) is we wanted the kids to get more exposure,” Cirka said. “They needed to be seeing their teacher a little bit more on those few days that they were coming back to school.”
The district is currently in a hybrid learning model to allow for social distancing of its students. One group of students attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, while the rest of the students go to school on Thursdays and Fridays. The remainder of the days are virtual at-home learning days.
Cirka said the hybrid model, although it has its drawbacks, has hopefully helped curtail the spread of the virus.
“We don’t have the cases that are just running amok, but we do have cases,” said Cirka.
Since the start of the school year, there have been six cases of COVID-19 reported within the district. They include two students at the high school, two classified staff members, and two coaching staff members.
As of Tuesday, only one of the cases remained active, Cirka said, while the rest of those who previously tested positive had recovered.
Students will likely stay in a hybrid learning model for the rest of 2020, but work is underway to come up with an educational plan in the green phase, which provides in-person school for all of the district’s students.
“It’s going to take a lot for us to get there,” Cirka said. “We made the changes at the high school for the seven periods and next in line is to see if we can go back to a full day everyday model, but I don’t see that happening until after the holidays.”
Given the number of students and the size of the facilities, the district would likely have to put a mask mandate in place in order to move to the green phase because social distancing would be difficult if all the students returned to more traditional in-person education.
A mandate would be difficult to put in place, Cirka said, because some people are not in favor of wearing masks, while others are.
“We’ve kind of found a compromise with what we’re doing in a hybrid model,” Cirka said. “We have to take baby steps before we get to the point (of a green phrase.)”
The district reevaluates the way it delivers education on at least a monthly basis.
The district has around 450 students and a little more than 70 staff members.
