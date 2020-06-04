The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to wait on deciding whether to expand the hospital’s taxing district until it goes through a process that includes public input.
PRH CEO Scott Adams told the board the question of changing the district’s boundaries became a topic of discussion after the hospital’s second attempt to pass a $29 million bond failed in the 2019 fall election.
That bond would have funded what the hospital calls its “Next Era of Excellence,” which includes a family medicine residency program, an electronic medical record system and additional facility space on its campus.
The taxing district currently only includes property owners within the city limits of Pullman. In the leadup to fall 2019 election, some questioned why only Pullman residents shoulder the tax burden when people outside the district also use PRH’s services.
“After several meetings of consideration, the committee chose to bring a recommendation to the board of commissioners tonight that rather than try and move forward in a maybe quicker than prudent fashion, that the committee and the board take a pause,” Adams said.
Adams said the board should give some more thought to the process of changing the hospital district boundaries. That process would include requesting public input and holding public hearings.
He said the hospital could come to a decision in spring 2021 and the expansion could be on the voting ballot as early as the fall 2021 election.
In response to the bond failure, the hospital is raising money for a residency program, electronic medical record and new technology through donations to the PRH Foundation. Rueben Mayes, chief development officer, said during Wednesday’s meeting it has raised more than $4.5 million toward that goal.
The foundation has also raised $664,000 for its COVID-19 fund. That fund was set up to help the hospital fund equipment, supplies and operations that were affected by the pandemic.
The next PRH Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for July 1.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.