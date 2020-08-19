A protest objecting to the University of Idaho’s return to face-to-face instruction is planned to begin at 4 p.m. today on the lawn in front of the school’s Theophilus Tower residence hall.
“The University of Idaho is endangering everyone in our Vandal Family by starting classes this fall during a deadly pandemic,” reads a Facebook announcement related to the event.
Organizer and alumni Thys Ballard said the plan is to host a protest at the site every day until their demand that the school move fall instruction online is fulfilled.
Ballard said demonstrators are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.