Volunteers at a Pullman church are spending every Friday for the rest of summer making sure local children have a meal to eat.
Pullman Foursquare Church this summer started a new program in which it is giving away bags of food to families out of its front lobby on North Grand Avenue.
“We have a great group of people who go shopping every week,” said KC Cerritos, youth director for Pullman Foursquare Church. “We serve 30 people. (That’s) our goal.”
Volunteers from the church shop for the food with money donated to the church.
Volunteers wore masks Friday as they waited inside the church lobby to give away the food. Posted on the front doors were signs saying “YOU ARE NOT ALONE” and “DON’T GIVE UP.”
Cerritos said this program also serves as an opportunity to provide something that people might be lacking during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since people are not really talking to each other or looking at each other, we want to make connections with people when it’s not happening,” Cerritos said.
She said there was not much traffic coming in to pick up the bags of food on Friday, but she is optimistic more people will take advantage of the program.
“Every week we’re getting more and more people, so I think it’s going to pick up,” she said.
Cerritos said anyone in the community is welcome to pick up a bag, but the church hopes it can provide relief to families in particular.
“We really want to serve families that are in need,” she said. “But it’s first-come, first-serve and if someone comes that doesn’t have a family, they’re welcome to get food here.”
Food is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays at 135 N. Grand Avenue.
