A Pullman company started COVID-19 surveillance testing its own employees using a method it says is faster and more efficient than other methods.
Now, Veterinary Medical and Research Development is seeking to patent this method and spread the word about its effectiveness to other businesses.
“The goal of this is preventing workplace exposure and spread,” said Siddra Hines, a veterinarian and scientist at VMRD.
Hines said VMRD became involved in COVID-19 testing by supplying the materials that samples are packaged in when they are sent to laboratories.
The company then started looking for ways to protect its own employees from the virus. Staff came up with the idea of testing employees’ face masks for the virus.
Hines said an employee who wears a face mask cuts a small hole out of the mask at the end of the day to collect a sample. That sample is put into a liquid to keep it stable and it is sent to a laboratory to be tested.
Hines said Coronavirus Mask Testing, or CovMaT, is not intended to replace medical testing or to diagnose people. It is supposed to be an easy form of surveillance testing for people who may be presymptomatic or asymptomatic.
She said if a business did this once a week for employees, it would alert them to the presence of the virus early.
“We know how much it has helped us,” Hines said.
She said it works on surgical and N95 masks. They are also working on incorporating fabric masks.
Hines said VMRD will work to form partnerships with national laboratory networks to see if they want this type of sample.
She said CovMaT is simple because it uses a sample that’s readily available and it supports mask use.
Hines said surveillance testing is still important even as states are nearing closer to distributing vaccines. The Washington Department of Health in a Thursday news release said it is hopeful to have a vaccine to begin administering by mid-December.
Hines said it could take until well into 2021 before vaccines are widely available, so testing and following safety precautions are still necessary.
For more information on CovMaT, visit VMRD.com.
