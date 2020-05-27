Pullman Regional Hospital has made available a series of videos focused on the mental health impacts of COVID-19. The video series can be found at youtube.com/pullmanhospital.
The series features discussions with local mental health providers and Washington State University clinical faculty and administration.
Guests include providers from the Pullman Regional Hospital Clinic Network, Palouse Medical and Palouse River Counseling, as well as clinical faculty and leadership from WSU as part of the Partners in Excellence collaboration between PRH and WSU.