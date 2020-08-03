Pullman’s mid-week farmer’s market will return for its 12th season with some safety modifications in place.
Opening day for the market is scheduled for from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center. The market will continue on Wednesdays through Oct. 14. Farmers markets are considered essential businesses according to the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order issued by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers are asked to refrain from eating food onsite and sampling food or other items. People are also asked to maintain proper social distancing and send one household member to shop if possible.
The market accepts SNAP/EBT, Washington Women Infant and Children market vouchers and Washington Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.