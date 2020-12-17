The Pullman Police Department has taken more of an enforcement approach to its COVID-19-related codes while across the border in Moscow, police continue to lean on education to gain compliance of its face covering/social distancing order.
The differing approaches have led to 44 infractions issued by Pullman police. In Moscow, just five citations have been issued by the Moscow Police Department.
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said the 44 infractions were issued Aug. 27 through Nov. 20. All five Moscow Police Department citations were issued during a Sept. 23 psalm singing event hosted by Christ Church outside City Hall.
Moscow officers have responded to more reports of violations than Pullman officers in the past week according to each department’s daily activity log.
From Dec. 9 to Tuesday, Moscow police responded to an average of 1.3 reports per day of alleged violations. Pullman police appeared to have only responded to one call total during the same time period.
One of the recent Moscow reports, which garnered significant attention on social media, occurred Saturday night at Tapped – Taphouse and Kitchen in downtown Moscow.
Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said two officers responded to a third-party report of a man at Tapped who had recently posted on Facebook that he thought he and his wife had COVID-19.
Krasselt said officers spoke to Tapped staff and then exited the restaurant. An assistant manager spoke to the man who then left the business on his own.
The Tapped incident came two days after police were called to Tri-State Outfitters in Moscow where a group of 25 to 30 maskless shoppers caused store management to close briefly. That incident is now under investigation by Moscow police.
Moscow Police Department Capt. Tyson Berrett said Moscow officers are largely called to grocery stores and retail businesses for alleged violations. When officers arrive on scene, the alleged violators are typically either properly social distancing, claim a medical exemption and do not require a mask. Often, the individual is gone from the store or business, Berrett said.
Moscow’s order says face coverings must be worn in public where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained with non-household members. The order does not apply to people with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering.
If a person claims a face covering exemption, Berrett and Jenkins said officers in both departments take that person’s word for it and do not require any documentation proving their exemption.
Berrett said some residents still incorrectly believe a mask must be worn in all public situations.
“That’s not the case,” Berrett said. “It’s a social distancing order. So that’s the one thing that we try to make clear.”
Whether a citation is issued or not is up to the officer’s discretion, Berrett said.
He said those who have been asked to wear a mask by police because the situation required it, have complied.
In Pullman, Jenkins said he directed his officers to issue warnings for COVID-19 violations from March to August. Then, officers started responding to repeat violators and also determined people were aware of the requirements at that point.
“My direction to my staff was that they should issue an infraction if they determined that there was a violation,” Jenkins said. “They could issue a warning if there were extenuating circumstances, so they still had some discretion.”
Jenkins said none of the 44 infractions issued were for an individual mask violation. He said all the infractions were issued for public nuisance party violations, which involved multiple mask violations.
In September, the Pullman City Council unanimously passed a revised ordinance that strengthened enforcement of COVID-19-related codes at parties.
Jenkins said his officers are enforcing the city’s public nuisance party code, which includes violations of public health emergency orders and governor proclamations.
Starting in late August, Pullman police stepped up its enforcement at parties that exceeded the 10-person limit where people were not following mask and social distancing rules. At that time, police were issuing infractions to the party host.
One of the changes in the revised code allows police officers to issue citations for people attending the party as well. Jenkins said that was in response to incidents where party hosts collected money from the party guests to pay for his or her fine.
The revised code increased the minimum penalty for a nuisance party from $150 to $250. A court appearance is mandatory and subsequent violations bring a penalty of $500.
Those who violate the Moscow order are subject to a misdemeanor, which carries a maximum punishment of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
There have been 2,015 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Latah County this year. Three people have died from the virus in the county, which is listed as a “moderate risk” county.In Idaho, 124,019 confirmed and probable cases have been reported and 1,214 people have died.
There have been 2,577 positive COVID-19 cases in Whitman County. Twenty-two people have died from COVID-19 in the county, which is at a “high” COVID-19 activity level. In Washington, 205,069 cases have been confirmed and 2,953 people have died.
