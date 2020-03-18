A Whitman County health official and one Pullman City Council member said Tuesday they would prefer Washington State University students not return to Pullman from spring break amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson spoke in front of the Pullman City Council about the status of the county as it adjusts to the threat of the coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, there are no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Whitman County and test results for 12 cases in the county have come back negative. Henderson believes there are 10 test results still pending.
Councilman Al Sorensen said he and community members are worried about the effect an influx of WSU students coming back to Pullman would have on the health of the community.
Henderson said WSU has surveyed students to see how many are planning on returning and he anticipates less than half will come back to Pullman.
Henderson said the county’s health care system will be prepared to handle the increase in population.
“We will be ready (regardless) of how many come back,” he said. “If they come back and we see an increase in COVID-19 cases because of them, well, the COVID-19 is probably here and it’s coming anyway. So it’s just a matter of whether there’s a little bump.”
Henderson, however, warned the amount of test kits available for those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 is lacking across the state.
“It’s poor,” he said. “We’ve not had enough tests from the first day. We don’t have enough tests today and we won’t have enough tests tomorrow.”
Sorensen said it would be worthwhile to request that WSU urge students to stay away from Pullman.
“Why don’t we go back to WSU and ask them to get a little bit heavier on this and actually ask them not to come back?” he said.
Councilman Dan Records pointed out that some students, such as the international population, cannot go home and have to rely on the housing available in Pullman.
Henderson said students who have the option of going back home and staying out of Pullman should probably do so.
“For the students for which it’s optional, if you’re at home and your parents are cooking you good meals and helping you with your laundry, that’s probably the best place you can be,” he said.
But he urged people not to panic if there is a positive COVID-19 case in Whitman County. He said many people will be exposed, but the vast majority will have minor to no symptoms and recover.
“A lot of people really get worried when there’s a hint of the first case or they’ve been exposed to a case,” he said. “You are going to be exposed to cases, so don’t get too worked up about the first one because if it turns out not to be true, eventually you’re going to be exposed and people around you are going to have it. That’s the way this is going to go.”
After Henderson’s presentation, city officials spoke about how the government is being affected by the economic impact of COVID-19.
Pullman Finance Director Mike Urban said the city is assuming all revenue will be affected, including sales tax, admission tax and fees for services.
The city is implementing a pause on hiring staff, on making nonessential purchases and on any capital spending not already in progress.
Urban is studying how Pullman weathered other economic downturns, including the Great Recession in 2008 and the period following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
He said the general fund is still healthy and he is optimistic about the city recovering from the downturn.
“I think we’re poised for a strong recovery by the end of the year,” he said.
The city also announced it is planning to allow Pullman restaurants to have loading zones for customers who want to use the restaurant’s carryout services.
