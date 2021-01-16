Pullman PD counts on party compliance

As Washington State University students return to Pullman for spring semester, the Pullman Police Department chief says the plan to enforce restrictions on parties has not changed from the fall.
That’s when the police took a more active approach in enforcing COVID-19-related rules as they pertained to gatherings that exceeded the 10-person limit imposed by Gov. Jay Inslee at the time.
In September, the Pullman City Council unanimously passed a revised nuisance party code to include violations of public health emergency orders and governor proclamations. That meant infractions could be handed out to the party attendees as well as the host.
Police issued 44 infractions last year and most of those violations were committed by college students.
Chief Gary Jenkins said Friday that he heard there may be a slight increase in the number of WSU students in Pullman this semester compared to the fall. The spring semester begins Tuesday.
Whitman County will remain in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s recovery plan at least until Jan. 25. Indoor at-home gatherings are prohibited under this phase.
The Pullman Police Department plans to take the same approach to enforcing its public nuisance code, and will issue infractions to party hosts and attendees.
Last fall, police noticed people tried to find loopholes to get out of trouble, including refusing to answer the door when police arrived. In those cases, Jenkins said, police will look up to see who is on the rental or lease agreement for the residence and issue that person an infraction.
Jenkins said compliance to COVID-19 restrictions is especially critical now because many people are tired of the rules and have a strong desire to return to normal behavior.
Public health officials, however, are warning the department that relaxing now will only make matters worse for residents.
“If we let up now, that will interfere with plans to return to normal,” he said.
Jenkins said while some students broke the rules last fall, many were on their best behavior.
“Taken into context with the number of students that there are, there is a lot of compliance,” he said.
Jenkins credited the university for communicating to students what is required of them and he is optimistic most will continue to follow the rules.
He said police have not issued an infraction since mid-November and while that is partly because of the holiday breaks, it is also evidence of compliance. Jenkins is hopeful that trend will continue.
“We think there’s still going to be very good compliance overall,” he said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.