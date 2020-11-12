The Pullman Police Department is reminding the public that recreational vehicles and tailgating are not allowed at the Washington State University campus during football game day weekends.
Chief Gary Jenkins wrote in a news release that WSU and the City of Pullman want Cougar fans to stay home and root responsibly to help contain COVID-19.
Campus parking lots will be closed to tailgating on game day weekends and RVs will be turned away from campus.
Pullman City Code prohibits living or sleeping in RVs or trailers off-campus and within city limits except for when in a designated RV park or visiting a local resident.
Pullman Police will have extra staff on-hand during WSU home football game weekends to help ensure compliance. Police officers will also be enforcing the nuisance party ordinance, which holds party hosts responsible for COVID-19 proclamation violations, such as gatherings with groups of more than 10, failure to wear masks or practice social distancing.
Those attending these gatherings may also receive infractions for failure to wear a mask or practice social distancing.
“Pullman health care providers, public health, public schools, WSU, Pullman businesses, first responders, and other community partners have been working extremely hard to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and to reduce the number of COVID-19 related deaths,” Jenkins wrote.
WSU’s first home game is Saturday against Oregon.