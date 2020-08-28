The Pullman Police Department decided this week to issue infractions immediately when responding to parties or large gatherings that violate COVID-19 restrictions.
In an interview with Pullman Radio, Chief Gary Jenkins said that if people at parties are not wearing masks, social distancing or following the 10-person limit set by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, the person responsible for the party will receive an infraction.
Previously, the police would first issue warnings when responding to a party, but with COVID-19 cases increasing in the area, the police are taking a more forceful approach.
“We feel that there’s enough information out there that a warning is really just kind of a freebie, and we’re just at a point in this pandemic that we just can’t offer those freebies,” Jenkins said.
A misdemeanor is also a possibility for violators, but Jenkins said that is a last resort.
In an email sent to local health care providers Tuesday, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories President Ed Schweitzer said he spoke with Washington State University President Kirk Schulz that morning and both support the decision to issue citations for these violations.
Whitman County Public Health reported another 41 positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday. This is the third day in a row that new reported cases in the county exceeded 40.
According to a press release, 10 of the new cases -- six female and four male -- are under 20 years old. The other 31 patients are between the ages of 20 and 39, including 18 women and 13 men.
Whitman County has now had 342 cases since the pandemic began. This same time last week, the county had 138 cases. The majority of new cases in recent days are patients between the ages of 20 and 39.
Based on his conversation with Schulz, Schweitzer said in his Tuesday email that between 12,000 and 13,000 students have returned to Pullman even though classes are largely online. 1,000 of these students live in WSU dorms. The letter also said eight Greek organizations on WSU’s Pullman campus are under conduct review.
“We shared our disappointment for widespread and blatant disregard of guidelines and state regulations,” Schweitzer said in the letter.
Public Health -- Idaho North Central District reported 11 new cases in its 5-county region Thursday, including six in Latah County. These new patients include four people under 20 years old, one man and one woman in their 30s, two men in their 40s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s.
Thursday’s count brings the county’s total to 225 -- which includes 214 confirmed cases and 11 probable cases. The majority -- 88 cases -- were discovered in patients in their 20s. Eighty four patients in the county have recovered so far.
There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 in either Latah or Whitman counties.