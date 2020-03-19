Pullman Regional Hospital announced this week it is limiting visitors and canceling support groups to limit the possible spread of COVID-19.
According to a PHR news release, only one visitor per patient is allowed and visiting hours are limited to between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Patients in the birth center are allowed two visitors.
All visitors and patients will be screened upon entering the hospital.
All PRH classes, meetings, presentations and support groups are canceled until further notice.
The hospital states that these changes are meant to protect the wellness and safety of patients and staff.