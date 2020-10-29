The Pullman School Board approved a reopening strategy for the district in its regular meeting Wednesday, but stopped short of setting a start date for the process.
A plan submitted by Pullman School District Superintendent Bob Maxwell on Oct. 9 calls for a phased reopening approach, starting with a shift to a hybrid instructional model for kindergarten through first grade, followed every two weeks by each ensuing grade level, so long as COVID-19 infection rates remain low.
However, Maxwell said there is no set return date for Pullman schools of yet — merely a plan for when local infection levels relent. He proposed the earliest this would be considered is Nov. 9, but that date is tentative at best.
“What I’m asking the board to approve is the stages to reopening — I’m not asking for a start date,” Maxwell said. “In order to set a start date, I will say that it is very important, I think, we need to have an agreement on how we will stage that reopening in a safe and structured manner.”
Director of Whitman County Public Health Troy Henderson, who spoke at the meeting, said all other Whitman County Schools have returned to in-person instruction — a move supported by the health department.
Henderson gave the district the green light to move Pullman students in kindergarten through fifth grade to a hybrid model of instruction earlier this month. However, he warned, community spread could trend upward in the winter months and if the flu season is even average, that could make matters much worse.
Additionally, Henderson said he anticipates the months of January through March are likely to see a spike in cases — which could shift the region to even more stringent phases of the state’s reopening process.
Board member Nathan Roberts said he agrees with the phased plan but is worried that its approval would amount to tacit support for a Nov. 9 start date. Roberts said he wants to “avoid the chaos that will ensue” if infection rates in the region worsen again — as predicted — causing local schools to shutter once more after briefly offering face-to-face classes.
“All I’m hearing is it’s going to get worse and so why are we doing this for three or four weeks — maybe five weeks — so that we can shut down again?” Roberts said. “Why don’t we just work on making the online work until we know what to do?”
Other board members pushed back, saying there is intrinsic value to in-person instruction for young students.
Henderson said a recommendation from his agency for students to return to face-to-face schooling does not mean there is no risk of infection at that time. However, he said, even without face-to-face instruction in the district, there is still a strong chance that there will be cases among students or staff.
“There are examples of where you may actually decrease community spread if they’re in a structured environment than if they’re left (on) their own,” Henderson told the board, noting Washington State University shifted classes online for the fall semester but was still an epicenter of outbreaks in the Pullman community. “I would propose to you that if those kids had been in WSU classes with some adult supervision and actually had to get up and go to class in the morning — it couldn’t have really been worse.”
After more discussion, the board approved the phased reopening process proposed by Maxwell but declined to name a date for when that process might begin. Board members agreed a start date could be finalized in a future board meeting or in a special session as appropriate.
