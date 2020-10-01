A pandemic-high 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Latah County, increasing the county total to 536 cases — 521 confirmed and 15 probable, according to Public Health-Idaho North Central District.
There were 346 cases this time last week in Latah County, a 190-case spike. Five new cases were reported Tuesday in the county.
Of the 536 total cases, 248 people have recovered and 382 of the 536 cases are people ages 18-29.
Of the 63 new cases, 58 of them are 18-29, two are in their 30s, one is in her 40s and two are in their 60s.
On the Washington side of the border, Whitman County Public Health reported nine new positive COVID-19 test results Wednesday, bringing the county total to 1,321. There were 1,184 cases in the county this time last week, an increase of 137 cases.
Of the nine new cases, five were younger than 20 years old and four were 20-39. All nine are stable and self-isolating.
No one is hospitalized in Whitman County but three people were previously hospitalized. There have been no fatalities from the virus reported by health officials in either county.