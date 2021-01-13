Latah and Whitman county health officials reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the vast majority located on the Idaho side of the border.
Latah County reported 31 new cases of the disease, pushing its total to 2,313. New cases included two people younger than 18, 14 men and nine women between 18 and 29, three men and one woman in their 30s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s. Since the pandemic began, 1,873 people in Latah County have recovered from COVID-19 and six have died from the virus.
Whitman County reported six new cases Tuesday, which brings its total to 2,944.
Five of the new cases — three women and two men — were between the ages of 20 and 30 and one other was a woman over the age of 80. The number of people who have died from the disease in the county remains unchanged at 33.
On Monday, Whitman County announced a change in the way it tabulates COVID-19 data relevant to the region. It will no longer release updates regarding the number of current hospitalizations.
“Whitman County will now be reporting the number of deaths and hospitalizations according to the Washington State Department of Health, rather than local tracking methods used previously,” a release said. “Using the state reported information is a clearer picture of the actual data because it will also reflect Whitman County residents that have been hospitalized or died outside of the county.”