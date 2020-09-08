Thibault Stalder from the University of Idaho’s department of biological sciences will describe current university research about detecting COVID-19 in municipal wastewater at 12:30 p.m. today.
The presentation will be made via Zoom meeting and is part of the Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium, a series of lectures and presentations by members of the UI community.
Data from Stalder’s research will help to determine the sensitivity of wastewater-based epidemiology in detecting the coronavirus. This information will support decision making about responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For a link to view the lecture and to learn more about Renfrew lectures, visit www.uidaho.edu/class/mric/.