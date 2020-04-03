Animal lovers can breathe a sigh of relief.
Washington State University announced recently it has begun testing cats to see if they could potentially become infected with COVID-19. But those associated with the study want to reassure people there is currently no evidence that animals can spread the disease to humans.
“The thing we’re trying to message out is that there’s no evidence that companion animals can spread the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Tim Baszler, the director of the lab where the study is taking place. “It’s been shown around the world to infect some cats and some dogs, but there’s no evidence it transmits that virus to humans.”
Charlie Powell, spokesman for the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine, concurred.
“As of right now, we don’t have any direct evidence that an animal can pass this disease on to people and cause disease in people,” Powell said.
The goals of the study, announced Wednesday in a news release, are to learn whether cats could potentially get the virus and then to assemble that data for use by scientists around the world.
The lab performing the research, the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, so far has studied throat swabs and fecal matter from two cats, which both tested negative for the virus despite belonging to owners who had it. One of the cats tested had died of heart disease. The other cat is still alive. The samples for the cats were collected by veterinarians outside of WSU and mailed in special containers. Both tests were conducted in the past 10 days, and the postmortem test also included numerous tissue samples.
“For safety, there’s a transport medium this swab goes in, and that actually kills the virus and stabilizes the material, so it can be shipped to us safely,” Baszler said.
Because the virus is not alive, WSU researchers studying it in their lab can use what Baszler called “minimal protection.” The study does not require that researchers wear masks, which are in short supply around the world as medical professionals battle the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Reuters reported that a pet cat in Hong Kong tested “weakly positive” for the coronavirus, and that two other animals there had done so as well. Those “weakly positive” tests don’t necessarily mean that the animal was “infected,” Powell said.
“Weakly positive just means you were able to get a positive reaction on the test,” he said. “Again, is the virus there? Or is it just part of the virus? Is it alive? It doesn’t give that (information) — so we really don’t know what that means.”
Finding that out will be the goal of WSU’s study, which was requested by various health organizations in early January and inspired in part by the 2003 SARS virus. That outbreak was transmissible among ferrets and cats.
“Disease experts would like to know if this is a possibility for the current virus causing COVID-19,” according to WSU’s news release.
The World Health Organization website states that “at this time, there is no evidence that companion animals ... can spread COVID-19 or that they might be a source of infection in the United States.”
“Infection is common, and disease is not,” Powell said, citing an old saying in veterinary medicine. “Just because you can show experimentally that an animal can be infected does not mean it’s a carrier (that could pass along the virus to other animals or people). And that’s really important to know.”
Baszler reiterated that as well.
“People shouldn’t be abandoning their animals, because there’s no evidence that they’re transmitting this to people,” he said. “There hasn’t been a lot of it found (in animals) ... and they have not found a link of people getting this disease from anything other than another human.
“So even if you find this virus in dogs or cats, it might be very temporary. And there’s nothing to show that animals are involved in transmitting it to people.”
