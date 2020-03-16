After a week of foreboding closures and recommendations from health authorities to limit social interaction in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Palouse residents say they are adjusting in a variety of ways.
While there was some activity in downtown Moscow Saturday, foot traffic was noticeably lighter — though some pointed out that may have been due in part to a drop in temperature and the start of spring break.
Holly O’Connor, who owns an organization that provides consultation services to small businesses, said she was out to provide support for local brick and mortars. O’Connor said she anticipates the closure of local universities and push for people to practice social distancing will hit small businesses the hardest.
“Even our bigger companies are going to have a struggle with paying employees, wanting to keep them home, give them work from home (and) small businesses don’t have that flexibility,” O’Connor said.
While some businesses and restaurants estimated they’ve taken as much as a 30-percent hit to their bottom line from a coronavirus-related drop in foot traffic, others say business remains relatively steady. Many of these businesses say they have taken steps to minimize risk to their patrons like taking additional care when cleaning and sterilizing surfaces.
Laura Williams, who works weekends for Bookpeople of Moscow, said they’ve even been wiping down the pens customers use to sign receipts.
Williams said she has personally noticed a new level of caution in a number of her regular activities. She said she personally has been more careful than ever to wash her hands regularly and avoid direct contact with strangers. She noted even during church services she attends, congregants now bump elbows rather than shake hands.
She said her 18-year-old son has returned home from the Georgia Institute of Technology as the school prepares to move from in-person to online instruction.
“They’re doing what other universities are — it’s their spring break, just like (the University of Idaho) and he’s not supposed to go back until after March 28,” Williams said. “They may just cancel and do everything online through the rest of the semester.”
Jessica Biles, who has children in school, said she is concerned with the closure of local K-12 schools and how that will affect parents and students. She said she and her husband are able to work from home and will be able to take the shift in stride but that isn’t the case for everyone.
“For our friends who work full time, that’s childcare money that has gone out the window — hopefully they have friends and family who could help out, but that’s a large chunk of time to have your kids,” Biles said. “I’m seeing a lot of my friends on social media just talking about ‘how am I going to entertain my kids for next six weeks, I wasn’t prepared for summertime hours.’ ”
Biles said much of her challenge will be in providing a structured schedule for her children during the closures to ensure they are entertained but also keeping up with chores and schoolwork. Biles’s 6-year-old daughter, Emily, was particularly underwhelmed with the circumstances and the new coronavirus.
“I don’t like,” Emily said. “It makes people sick and I can’t go to school.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.