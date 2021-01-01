Retired Clarkston doctor vouches for vaccine

When retired Clarkston doctor Warren Ellison found out he was eligible to get a vaccination against COVID-19, he didn’t hesitate to sign up.
His years as a physician and his study of the quickly developed vaccine gave him confidence in the treatment. So the 73-year-old got the first of two injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Wednesday morning at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, where he practiced until retiring in 2019.
“In a nutshell, I’m a huge vaccine believer for everyone, unless there’s a very specific reason for you to not take them, and those reasons are pretty small,” said Ellison, who thanked Tri-State for including him among health care workers who are getting the first round of shots. “There are very few people with those reasons — way under 1 percent of the population.”
Ellison first saw the effects of an infectious disease when he was a child in Canada in the 1950s. A polio outbreak hit his small town, and among those infected was his father, who spent months in the hospital and lost his ability to walk. Ellison remembers encountering people who, days later, died of polio.
When a polio vaccine arrived in the town, his family was among the first to get it. And thanks to widespread vaccinations, polio is now all but eradicated.
Ellison drew parallels between the polio outbreaks of decades ago and the current coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 “has got to get stopped — and it won’t stop because we think it’s going to go away,” he said. “We’ve got to get people vaccinated. Polio would be doing the same thing today if we didn’t have the vaccine.”
The various COVID-19 vaccines that have either been approved or are on course for approval were developed quickly, but “it’s not new technology,” Ellison said. Previous research during the SARS outbreak of the early 2000s gave scientists a head start as they raced for a COVID-19 treatment.
In trials, some of the coronavirus vaccines have shown 95 percent effectiveness.
“That’s way above the flu vaccine,” Ellison said. “We’re happy if we get 60 percent on the flu vaccine. Some years it’s only 35 or 40 (percent effective).”
COVID-19 vaccines have caused no documented deaths that Ellison is aware of. A small number of people have died after getting the vaccine, but none of those deaths have been proven to be caused by the shot and are still under investigation, he said.
For those wary of vaccines in general, Ellison said he only had one patient in 43 years of practicing medicine who had a severe reaction to an injection, and that was anaphylaxis caused by an allergy shot. Luckily, Ellison’s nurse followed protocols and had an Adrenalin shot she quickly gave to the patient to mitigate the allergic reaction.
The positive effects of vaccines are obvious, Ellison said.
“Do you see measles anywhere? No. Mumps? No. Chicken pox? No. Tetanus? Diphtheria? No. ... Why? Vaccines have stopped all this.”
As for COVID-19, “people are not taking this seriously,” he said. “This is not just another passing flu. How come there are approximately 350,000 dead people in the U.S. alone since last March? It’s not a passing flu. If we can do something about it, we should do something about it, and (the vaccine) is there now.”
The pandemic became more tangible for Ellison recently, with his sister and brother-in-law in California testing positive for COVID-19. He also found out he may have been secondarily exposed to a positive person earlier this week.
“This has got to be fought hard,” he said.
Matt Baney may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2262. Follow him on Twitter @MattBaney_Trib.