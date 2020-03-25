Several towns in Latah County have taken steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
Bovill — City Hall was closed Tuesday so no one could be reached for comment.
Deary — A city official said an emergency proclamation similar to the one Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert declared March 13 would be declared Tuesday.
Deary City Hall staff could not be reached Tuesday afternoon for confirmation.
Moscow’s proclamation allows the city to implement applicable local and/or intergovernmental disaster emergency plans and to authorize the furnishing of aid and assistance under those plans.
Additionally, the city may pass ordinances and make all regulations necessary to preserve the public health, prevent the introduction of contagious diseases into the city and make quarantine laws.
Genesee — The city declared an emergency proclamation Thursday that allows the mayor, city council and city staff to have more flexibility to respond to COVID-19 situations as they arise, according to a letter from Mayor Steve Odenborg to Genesee residents. He wrote the proclamation allows the city to tap into federal and state funding in dealing with COVID-19 issues if necessary.
Juliaetta — A city official said the city is consulting with its legal team, and while no action has taken place, that could change.
Kendrick — City Hall is closed to the public and public restrooms are closed, according to a city official.
Odenborg said City Hall, Genesee Senior Center and the Genesee Community Library are closed to the public. He said the Pastime Bar and Grill owner decided to close and Hall’s Corner Bar and Stomping Grounds Coffeehouse are doing takeout only.
Onaway — The city has taken no action, according to a city official.
Palouse — The city declared an emergency proclamation and will bring it to the city council to vote on at the next council meeting, according to an email from Mayor Chris Cook to residents.
By enacting the proclamation, the city will gain access to state and federal funds if necessary. It also allows the city to be more nimble in terms of bids, contracts and other executive actions should circumstances require.
All Palouse parks and playgrounds are closed until further notice and City Hall is closed to the public.
Effective with this month’s utility bill and until further notice, the city will suspend late fees and will not shut off services for nonpayment of water/sewer accounts.
Potlatch — At a special city council meeting Tuesday night, the city issued an emergency proclamation that follows Moscow’s guidelines, according to Mayor Dave Brown.
Also in line with Moscow, Potlatch issued an order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people and prohibiting dining in restaurants and bars.
Codi Jo’s Wagon Wheel is the only restaurant and bar in town. It will do takeout and is working to implement delivery soon, according to its Facebook page.
The proclamation and order is in effect until May 5.
Troy — At a special city council meeting Monday night, the city declared an emergency proclamation that follows Moscow’s guidelines and issued an order that prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people and only allows takeout at restaurants and bars, according to a city official. Everything is in effect until May 5.
The City Hall lobby is closed to the public.