The Moscow Gun Show scheduled for Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds is canceled.
Latah County Commissioners on Thursday prohibited events, gatherings or meetings of more than 10 people at the fairgrounds’ Latah County Events Center until May 5 because of COVID-19 concerns.
Hundreds of attendees were expected at the fairgrounds for the gun show, according to Moscow Gun Show host Paul Snider, owner and operator of Lewis Clark Trader in Lewiston.
Commissioner Tom Lamar said the board will review the order in late April to determine if the restrictions need to be extended beyond May 5.
The commissioners issued an order Wednesday restricting public access to county facilities. Any person with county business should attempt to conduct such business by mail, phone or email, the Wednesday news release said.
“Due to the nature of rental contracts for events held at the Latah County Fairgrounds,” the restrictions under Wednesday’s order did not apply to the rented portion of the fairgrounds, according to the order.
The county had a rental contract with Lewis Clark Trader.
The state of Idaho adopted federal guidelines Wednesday that include a recommendation to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.