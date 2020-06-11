Senate Republican Leader Mark Schoesler this week reiterated his call for a special legislative session to address Washington’s looming budget deficit.
Schoesler, R-Ritzville, joined other Republican lawmakers last month in urging Gov. Jay Inslee to bring lawmakers back to Olympia to discuss the projected state revenue shortfall, as well as other economic and public safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
An updated revenue forecast will be released Wednesday. Preliminary estimates, however, suggest the coronavirus upheaval could cut state revenue collections by upwards of $3.8 billion over the next year, plus another $3.2 billion or so during the 2021-23 biennium.
Given a budget hole of that magnitude, Schoesler said, it makes sense to call a special session this month — before new spending and wage increases take effect July 1, at the start of fiscal 2021.
“Early action is better,” Schoesler said during a telephone interview Wednesday. “If we wait, the pay raises go into effect and spending levels reset. You can’t put the genie back into the bottle. That’s the problem.”
The supplemental budget lawmakers approved earlier this year, before the impact of the coronavirus was fully recognized, added $1 billion to the state’s already record $52.4 billion 2019-21 budget.
The new spending included $160 million for homeless shelters and affordable housing initiatives, about $172 million for various K-12 education enhancements, $153 million for child care, foster care and early childhood education programs and a 3 percent wage increase for most employees.
As the potential effect on state revenues became clear, Gov. Inslee used his line item veto authority to cut $235 million from the 2020 supplemental budget, plus another $210 million from the 2021-23 biennium.
More recently, he ordered a freeze on state hiring, equipment purchases and new personal services contracts, and directed state agencies to prepare plans for a possible 15 percent budget cut.
Nevertheless, even with nearly $3 billion in rainy day savings, the state still faces a massive budget problem. Calling lawmakers back to Olympia to deal with that is “inevitable,” Schoesler said.
“It’s just a question of how many billions we’re short,” he said. “So if it’s inevitable, why not work together in a bipartisan manner to find savings and reforms?”
In recent news conferences, Inslee said he’s open to the possibility of a special session, so long as there’s consensus going in regarding the issues and potential solutions that will be addressed.
Schoesler, though, said Democrats have been “reluctant” to discuss details.
“They’ve been very vague, saying we need to know more, we need to wait a while,” he said. “The really hard decisions are being kicked down the road.”
During a news conference Wednesday, Inslee said he’ll consider all options to trim the budget, including renegotiating union pay raises.
“Everything is on the table, every expenditure,” he said.
However, he also noted that it’s been weeks since he had any substantive conversations with House and Senate Republicans.
“I don’t think he’s capable of focusing on both the budget and the coronavirus,” Schoesler said. “The reality is, we have to take strong action early. We need to make a big down payment on this (revenue shortfall).”
The Legislature should also weigh in on how to use the more than $2 billion in federal funds Washington received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act, which Congress approved in March.
“There are some real decisions to be made about that money,” Schoesler said. “Do we want the Legislature to have a role in how it’s spent, or are we going to let the executive branch determine that?”
Overall, Schoesler questions whether there’s still a need for the governor to be making decisions under his emergency powers, without any input or guidance from the Legislature.
“Are we still in an emergency that requires the governor to have extraordinary power? I think that’s a question,” he said. “I think we need to have a frank discussion about whether having single-branch rule makes sense. After 30 days, maybe we need to get the Legislature involved.”
Unlike Idaho — where lawmakers have had similar conversations — the Washington Constitution allows the Legislature to call itself back into session with a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate.
That procedure, however, has never been used; governors have always set the agenda and decided the timing of when to call a special session.
Once an updated revenue forecast is released Wednesday, though, it could force the governor’s hand.
