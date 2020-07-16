While Washington K-12 public schools have been told to plan for live instruction in the fall, uncertainty abounds at all levels about whether the coronavirus pandemic will be sufficiently managed in time for the first day of school.
Roberta Kramer, assistant superintendent for Pullman schools, said the district has assembled nine subcommittees addressing different sectors of school operations. She said they have been working nonstop to draft strategies for every scenario. The subcommittees consist of teachers, parents, administrators and other community members with professional insight to offer their respective groups, she said.
Megan Brannan, a parent and paraprofessional with the district, said she is encouraged by how the district has managed this process.
“They’ve really tried to fill those committees with people that have good information — like I know that our pediatrician is on one of the committees and is bringing information from what the (American Academy of Pediatrics) says,” Brannan said. “They’ve really done due diligence in doing a broad sweep of the community — both people directly affiliated with schools like parents and teachers as well as community members that might be experts in their field — to figure it out.”
In mid-June, Gov. Jay Inslee said school districts throughout the state should prepare plans to reopen for in-person classes but noted he could not guarantee school would open in the fall.
Last week, Inslee responded to President Donald Trump’s tweeted threat to halt federal education funds to states that did not reopen schools to live instruction, calling it “hogwash.”
“I want schools to reopen this fall. And we are currently on pace to make that happen,” Inslee said at the time. “But I will not send our kids and educators back if it is unsafe to do so. Our number one priority from the beginning has been keeping Washingtonians safe. That has not changed.”
Stephanie Horn, vice president of the Pullman Education Association, said with pandemic numbers in the state rising sharply once more, some of those seated on subcommittees are wondering whether schools will reopen in the fall at all.
When Inslee closed schools in March, Horn said the onset was quick and the landscape changed daily — sometimes hourly. In some ways, she said the situation is still impossible to predict. For this reason, she said the district is preparing plans to open for in-person instruction but they’re also working to ensure they are prepared to move some or all instruction online.
Horn said Pullman schools did better than most moving curriculum online when schools were closed in the spring but, predictably, there were challenges during the sudden and unprecedented shift. She said with a little planning, the district will be prepared to deliver remote instruction more smoothly in the future.
“We’re trying to come up with a plan for what we’re calling, ‘distance learning 2.0’ where we’re all home — because we’re not 100 percent certain what’s going to happen on the first day of school,” Horn said. “We know we’ve got to be more prepared and so we’re working on that, because sometime this fall or winter, we’ll be back to full online learning, just the way the pandemic is going right now.”
Kramer said virtually every person that works in the district is hopeful that students will be able to return to live classes in the fall but said it’s just good sense for the district to install a certain amount of flexibility in their plans.
“The expectation is that we develop a plan for students to be in school and so that’s what we’re working on moving forward,” she said. “Given that we’re in a pandemic, I think we have to be nimble and we have to create a plan that allows us to be flexible in a short amount of time because we do have to attend to the health needs of our students and staff and our community.”
Brannan said this uncertainty has been a source of stress for parents.
“We don’t know if we even need to be buying school supplies,” she said. “For me, that’s the hardest part — even though I trust the process — is the not knowing.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.