School staff’s goal: No plain lunch bags

As K-12 school districts throughout Idaho work to ensure students receive meals despite statewide closures, school staff in Potlatch are making a little extra effort to brighten up their lunch and breakfast offerings.
Every day, food service staff and paraprofessionals with the district spend a couple of hours drawing pictures and writing inspirational quotes on the bags to raise the spirits of their socially distanced students, according to Food Service Director for Potlatch Schools Tammy Deerkop.
Deerkop said one parapro in particular, Debbie Amos, told Deerkop she was taking it on as her mission to ensure no student received a plain bag.
“Tammy got us all together the first Friday that this all came about and she said, ‘Hey, would you guys like to decorate these bags?’ And we were like, ‘Sure,’ — there was about eight of us there,” Amos said. “We decorated the first hundred and then she started handing out empty bags, and … these bags are really ugly empty, so I told her it was my mission to make sure that none of our kids got a blank bag.”
Before schools began closing in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Amos said she would tell students to have a “terrific Tuesday,” or a “wonderful Wednesday,” — each day of the week had its own alliterative admonishment. She said she now likes to write those same messages on student lunches to give them a little taste of a familiar school day and to let them know she’s thinking of them. She said others draw colorful pictures or even little games for the children to play while they eat their lunch.
Potlatch Superintendent Jeff Cerka said students really appreciate the drawings.
“We’ve kind of thrown their whole world upside down, and for many kids, school is a safe haven for them and they love coming to school socializing,” Cerka said. “I think everybody likes the warm fuzzies from staff, letting them know how much they’re appreciated (and) how much they are cared about.”
Cerka and Deerkop said they are proud of their work feeding students while closures are in place. On Tuesday, they said they broke their own record, serving around 300 meals in a single day. For a district of about 470 students, that’s not bad, Cerka said. Deerkop estimated they’ve likely served more than 1,000 meals since the closures began.
While the State Board of Education has recently released guidelines for Idaho school districts that wish to reopen, Cerka said it is still uncertain if Potlatch will take advantage of the program. He said the Potlatch School Board will discuss the matter in its meeting Thursday.
“After Thursday night, we’ll probably have a better idea of how far we’re willing to take this,” he said. “Right now, I think we’re pretty much 90 percent sure that we’re going to keep the doors closed.”
Scott Jackson can be reached by email at sjackson@dnews.com.