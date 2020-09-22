Families with McDonald Elementary in Moscow were greeted with a new strategy for dropping off and picking up their students Monday, in an effort to minimize congestion and allow room for social distancing at stages of the day many district officials described as “chaotic.”
After postponing in-person classes for the first few days of the semester because of smoke, Moscow schools began the year in a hybrid instructional model Monday, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Under the model, alternating cohorts of students will spend two days a week in school and receive instruction online for the other three days.
With the help of Safe Routes to School, McDonald administrators have identified a few nearby, off-campus sites where parents may drop off and pick up their students without getting stuck in traffic. Safe Routes to School’s Moscow coordinator Erin Bacon said the problem is not new for Moscow schools, but McDonald’s rush traffic is particularly bad. She said not only does the school’s position at the dead end of D street mean cars approaching the school must turn around and leave the same way they came in, but at around 400 students, McDonald is the largest elementary school in the district.
“There’s always been traffic congestion issues at McDonald and we’ve always wanted to address those, but I think that this was just a good year to do it,” Bacon said. “Parents are being really attentive to the communication that’s coming from the school and there’s so many things about this school year that are very, very different, (so) it was a good year to try something different.”
Bacon said parents are encouraged to consider alternative drop-off sites on Moser and Eisenhower streets and then meet their students at those same sites for pick-up after school. She said they are also suggesting dropping off students at Hordemann’s Pond and the Eggan Youth Center as well. She said the strategy should help ease congestion and shorten pick-up and drop-off times for all parents.
“If you as a parent, want to pick up your child directly in front of the school, you can do that — you’ll have to wait, you’ll have to queue up,” Bacon said. “Your child will stay in their classroom until you’re at a certain point in the pick-up line and then (an adult) will radio the teacher to send your student down for pickup.”
McDonald Principal Kim Mikolajczyk said in a typical year, children tend to congregate in tightly packed groups after school while they wait to be picked up but that simply can’t be allowed. In addition to keeping students in their classrooms until their parents arrive, she said those who are biking, walking or being picked up off-campus will be released from school five minutes early. She said the early release will allow students a little time to clear the area before buses and traffic arrive but it also serves to incentivise parents and students to use off-campus pickup and alleviate congestion in front of the school.
Bacon said there are few downsides to the plan. Part of Safe Routes to School’s mission is to encourage students to walk or bike to school as often as possible, Bacon said. She said research has shown the practice has a beneficial effect on a student’s ability to learn and Moscow is a particularly pedestrian-friendly town.
Mikolajczyk said the school is piloting the alternative drop-off and pick-up sites out of necessity but if the program works well, it may continue even after public health and safety concerns have abated. Bacon said she hopes this is the case.
“I really hope to see it stay,” Bacon said. “I hope to see the five-minute early dismissal stay and I hope to see these other drop-off and pick-up locations ... stay because I think it does alleviate a lot of traffic congestion issues right there in front of the school.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.