A second positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Whitman County, according to the Whitman County Health Department.
The two cases were accounted for on the department’s website and confirmed in a news release sent to the media.
The patient in the second case is a woman in her 70s. The department’s website also indicated at least 34 negative test cases for the virus as of Monday afternoon.
The first case in the county was reported Sunday. That patient, a woman in her 20s, has recovered and is self-isolating at home.
The Whitman County Health Department website contains updated information concerning COVID-19. It can be reached at www.whitmancountypublichealth.org/.
Both the Whitman County Health Department and the Washington Department of Health (doh.wa.gov) also post updates on Facebook.