Public Health – Idaho North Central District recorded a second death related to COVID-19 in Latah County on Wednesday.
The agency offered no further information regarding this most recent fatality.
The five-county district also reported 49 new cases of the disease Wednesday, including 18 in Latah County, pushing its total to 1,659. The majority of that sum — 986 — were discovered in patients between the ages of 18 and 29. In the county, 991 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Latah County’s 18 newest cases includes 10 people between the ages of 18 and 29, three people in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and another in their 70s.
Whitman County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which brings its total to 2,285.
Six people in the county are currently hospitalized and all others are stable and self-isolating. Total deaths, to date, remain at 22 in the county.
New cases include seven people younger than 20 years old, nine between the ages of 18 and 29, eight between 40 and 59 and two between 60 and 79.
In a news release, Whitman County Public Health reminded Washington residents that indoor social gatherings are limited in the state until Dec. 14 unless all participants quarantine for 14 days before gathering. Alternatively, all participants may quarantine for seven days as long as they receive a negative COVID-19 test no more than 48 hours ahead of the gathering.
“Gathering with people you don’t live with — even close friends and family — may spread COVID-19,” the release said. “The safest action for everyone is to avoid gatherings, even outdoors and find different ways to celebrate this season.”