Whitman County Public Health reported its second COVID-19-related death Monday.
The death was another woman between 60 and 79 years old. The first woman died a week ago.
Four people are hospitalized and 11 total have been hospitalized to date in the county. All other cases are stable and self-isolating.
The health department reported 55 new positive cases over the weekend and Monday, bringing the total to 1,539.
The new cases include 12 people younger than 20, 29 people between 20 and 39, seven people 40 to 59, six people 60 to 79 and one man older than 80.
Whitman County reported 13 outbreaks to the Washington State Department of Health. The outbreaks include 121 cases at Washington State University Greek housing, 34 cases at WSU dormitories, 53 cases at nine long-term care facilities, five cases at one school and three cases at a facility.
The current risk of spread is still high in the county, according to Whitman County Public Health. The positivity testing rate is 7 percent from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.
The University of Idaho reported Monday a 2.96 percent positivity rate from Oct. 3-9, down from 8.35 percent last week.
The university received 2,499 tests and 74 were positive from Oct. 3-9.
This week the university initiated a re-test of all Moscow-based students attending in-person classes, according to the UI. The highest concentration of positives were in Greek housing. However, there was a significant improvement over the past two weeks.
In a letter Monday to UI students, faculty and staff from President Scott Green and Torrey Lawrence, interim provost and executive vice president, there are three fraternities and sororities in quarantine — down from 14 last week — and 31 students from Greek and on-campus residences in isolation.
The UI has a 2.7 percent positivity rate since the start of testing in early August. The number of active positives to total population changes daily and continues to be in the 1 to 1.5 percent range. This does not include the positive cases in athletics prior to the start of the university-wide testing.
Public Health-Idaho North Central District did not report updated COVID-19 results Monday in Latah County. Its last update was Friday when 20 cases were reported in the county, pushing the total to 694.