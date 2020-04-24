Fifth District state Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, is one of 31 members on Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Economic Rebound Advisory Committee, which Little announced Thursday.
The group of business leaders will provide recommendations that work to rebuild employee and consumer confidence, provide for business stability and growth and eventually business promotion and attraction.
Nelson, Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill and House Speaker Scott Bedke are the only lawmakers on the committee.
“Its goal is really how do we rebuild employee and consumer confidence in the state because if we open up too soon and people are concerned, they won’t go to the businesses and employees won’t want to go back to work,” Nelson said.
Nelson and 5th District state Reps. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, and Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, spoke Thursday via a Moscow Chamber of Commerce-hosted Zoom meeting about how COVID-19 has affected the economy.
Nelson said steps to reopening the economy will only be taken when strong testing, contact tracing and other safeguards are met. Even when steps are taken to open businesses again, a spike in coronavirus cases could mean taking steps back as well.
Little said in a news release the plan is to reopen the state’s economy in stages, consistent with direction from President Donald Trump.
Nelson said those stages are expected to be every two weeks so officials have time to determine if a measure taken to open the economy caused an increase in cases.
Nelson said the committee is supposed to present its first recommendations around May 1.Idaho is under a statewide stay-home order until April 30. Little will announce next week whether Idaho met the criteria to enter into the next stage of reopening, the news release said.
Nelson encouraged constituents to email him recommendations for rebuilding employee and consumer confidence, resources required for implementation and the expected result of the recommendation. He said he needs the recommendations, which can be emailed to dnelson@senate.idaho.gov, by the end of the day today so he and the committee can review them early next week.
For more information on the state’s progress in reopening the state’s economy, visit rebound.idaho.gov.
Troy said Public Health - Idaho North Central District is working hard to expand testing capacity. She said the state received 16 coronavirus test machines and those will be deployed to health districts.
Goesling said he would like public health districts to have more authority in the decision-making process in reopening the economy. He said district officials know their communities and could provide good recommendations instead of the state instituting one plan that works for some Idaho communities but not others.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.&