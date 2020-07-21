Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Latah County since Friday.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county this year to 42, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
The latest patients include two women in their 20s, four men in their 20s and one man in his 30s.
Whitman County Public Health on Sunday reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
All are stable and self-isolating, according to a news release.
These most recent test results bring the county’s total of confirmed cases to 66. Forty-seven have been cleared to discontinue isolation.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Whitman County did not report new COVID-19 cases. There have been no deaths in either county.
In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee’s new order on social gatherings went into effect Monday.Only 10 people are allowed in social gatherings in counties that are in Phase 3 of Washington’s phased reopening plan. That includes Whitman County.
All live entertainment events, both indoor and outdoor, have been banned.