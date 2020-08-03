Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed during the weekend in Whitman County.
The county received five positive COVID-19 test results on Sunday. Those patients include two women between the ages of 60-79, a male under 20, a man between 20-39 and a woman between 40-59.
On Saturday, the county received two positive test results for a man between ages 40-59 and a man between ages 60-79.
All patients are stable and self-isolating.
There have been 95 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whitman County this year. There have been no deaths.