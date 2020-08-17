COVID-19 has spread rapidly through some jails and prisons across the country and Northwest.
Whitman and Latah county jails have remained unscathed.
Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers and Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said Friday no inmate has tested positive for the virus while locked up in their respective jails.
More than 180 inmates at a southern Idaho jail have tested positive for COVID-19 since July, according to a Twin Falls Times-News story earlier this month. In June, the Associated Press reported that more than 100 officers and inmates at a southeastern Washington prison tested positive for the virus.
Both local sheriffs said they have taken safety precautions and have plans in place if an inmate does test positive.
“Really, what our main goal right now is prevention,” Myers said.
Myers and Skiles said staff take the temperatures of inmates and law enforcement officers and ask if they have coronavirus symptoms before they are allowed to enter each jail.
“One of our main objectives right from the beginning was to make sure that we didn’t get this in the jail,” Skiles said.
Myers said the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office created a pod system that is designed to keep short-stay inmates away from extended-stay inmates. He said new inmates are more likely to have the virus than those who have been in jail for a long time.
Myers said new inmates wear masks in common areas while Skiles said Latah County Jail inmates are not required to wear masks.
If an inmate tests positive, those in the infected person’s pod and anyone else who had contact with the infected person would be tested, Myers said.
Skiles said the Latah County Jail has two holding cells designated for inmates who test positive.
If an inmate tests positive, then Skiles said every inmate would be tested.
Myers said the Whitman County Jail can hold 64 inmates but the facility has been around half of the maximum capacity during the pandemic to limit the exposure to current inmates. There were 26 inmates Sunday morning, according to the Whitman County Jail roster.
Myers said deputies are arresting suspects as they normally would but if forwarding charges to a later date and not making an arrest can still accomplish what needs to be done, then an arrest will not be made. Myers said the court system is also taking every precaution to keep people out of jail.
Skiles said his deputies were citing rather than arresting in certain situations, such as a DUI, to limit the exposure to inmates but that deputies are now arresting as they typically would.
Skiles said the Latah County Jail has 37 beds. There were 25 inmates as of Sunday morning, according to the Latah County Jail roster.
