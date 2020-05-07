SMART Transit, Moscow’s public bus system, announced in a news release that full services will be restored in stages over the coming weeks following the guidelines set in the state’s Idaho Rebounds plan.
SMART, which stands for Sustainable Moscow Area Regional Transportation, has continued to provide transportation services through its Dial-a-Ride program during Idaho’s stay-at-home order and physical distancing initiatives resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
Fixed routes will remain closed through May 30.
In order to minimize nonessential travel and the number of riders traveling at any given time, Dial-a-Ride service will continue to provide essential services only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through May 15.
From May 18 through May 30, Dial-a-Ride will resume normal operations to include nonessential trips, up to capacity, 6:40 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will remain closed on Saturday.
Barring significant changes to the state’s guidelines, it is hoped that full service to the community, including fixed route and Saturday services, can coincide with Idaho Rebounds’ Stage 3 with diminished capacity appropriate for safe social distancing.