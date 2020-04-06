Moscow’s SMART Transit announced Friday its fixed-route buses serving the east and west sides of Moscow will remain closed through at least May 2.
The decision came during a special board meeting. SMART is an acronym for Sustainable Moscow Area Regional Transportation. It provides public transportation at no charge to its riders and is funded by federal grants and local agencies like the city of Moscow, Latah County and the University of Idaho.
SMART Transit will continue to operate a limited dial-a-ride service for essential trips related to healthcare and work needs as well as for trips to the pharmacy and grocery store. The service operates 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The board will reconvene May 1 to reassess ridership options.