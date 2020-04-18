The importance of library online resources has become more evident as we all stay in to stay healthy. Use of Neill Public Library’s digital services has increased since the facility closed in mid-March.
Kanopy, the online streaming video service saw a 155-percent usage increase in March over February. Kanopy’s collection features more than 30,000 independent and documentary films, including many Oscar nominated and winning titles.
This entertainment resource has grown in popularity as household budgets tighten and services like Prime Video and Netflix become unaffordable. Library cardholders receive 10 movie credits per month for general titles and unlimited access to content for youth. Kanopy is funded by Friends of Neill Public Library.
More people are also using Lynda.com to increase their skills. Fourteen percent more accounts were created in March than in February. Users were more active too, logging in 86 percent more times, taking 168 percent more courses and spending 212 percent more time viewing curriculum.
We understand local news is especially important right now. Thanks to a library partnership with the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune, these publications are now available for free to readers using the Neill Public Library login. Visit each newspaper’s respective website and sign in using the same credentials — login: neillpublic and password: pullman.
More people are discovering e-reading, too. The number of new Neill Public Library cardholders using the Washington Anytime Library increased 128 percent in March over the March last year. Nearly all of that increase was concentrated in the last two weeks of March when the library was closed.
One e-reading collection to pay attention to: cookbooks. Since we’re all spending more time cooking, it’s good to know we have more than 600 e-cookbooks we can borrow from Washington Anytime Library. While familiar recipes bring us comfort and predictable results, this is also a great time to try a new recipe or two. You can discover budget-friendly recipes that call for items you likely already have on hand.
Use cooking to form social connections. Consider starting a recipe swap with your friends and family. Whatever your source, trying a new recipe is exciting and can break up the monotony of life when it starts to resemble the 1993 movie, “Groundhog Day.”
To access any of these Neill Public Library online resources all you need is a library card, and we’re happy to help you open an account over the phone.Call us at (509) 338-3252 or send us an email at library@neill-lib.org and let us know the best time to reach out to you.
Keep learning and stay connected, with a little help from your library.
Joanna Bailey is the director of Neill Public Library in Pullman.
So here’s a new recipe from our family to yours:
Healthy elixir
Into a blender or bowl, juice two lemons, finely grate a one-inch section of ginger root and use a garlic press to mince two garlic cloves. Add one to two teaspoons of honey, a dash of cinnamon and cayenne powder and a fourth cup of water. Blend or mix vigorously to combine. Pour into a small glass and drink slowly. This recipe makes two servings.