Whitman and Latah counties reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, pushing their case totals to 3,265 and 2,626 respectively.
Latah County’s share of new cases was four and included a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s and a woman and a man in their 60s. Deaths related to COVID-19 remained flat at six and 2,404 people have recovered from the disease since the pandemic began.
Whitman County’s six new cases included one person younger than 20, a woman between the ages of 20 and 39 and three women and one man between the ages of 40 and 59. Hospitalizations reported in the county were 87 — up from 86 reported Tuesday. Deaths related to the disease in Whitman County remained at 41.
Washington state remains in Phase 1B tier 1 of its vaccine allocation plan. This phase allows for vaccines to be administered to health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older and residents 50 years of age and older in a multigenerational household.
Public Health Director Chris Skidmore told the Whitman County commissioners on Tuesday that the county is ready to move on from Phase 1B tier 1.
However, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office asked Skidmore’s staff last week not to move forward with plans to vaccinate school teachers and staff in the county, saying the move may jeopardize future vaccine allocations from the state.
Phase 1B tier 2 allows vaccinations for workers in child care settings and K-12 educators and staff during in-person schooling or child care. It also includes specific high-risk essential workers groups age 50 and older who work in certain congregate settings.