The 12th annual Stuff the Bus school supplies drive began Thursday and officials said this year might be the most important one to donate because of the financial hardships the coronavirus pandemic has caused parents of some students.
“I think of any year, this is probably the most critical due to financial circumstances of many of our families,” Pullman School District Superintendent Bob Maxwell said. “Many of our families have experienced unemployment.”
Stuff the Bus — a collaboration of the Kiwanis Clubs of Pullman and Moscow and Pullman, Colfax, Colton and Moscow school districts — helps get backpacks, notebooks and other school supplies to eligible students enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program. Students receive the supplies through their schools.
In Moscow, residents can donate school supplies and money to volunteers at a yellow school bus parked at the Staples parking lot through Saturday. They can donate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Supplies dropped off at the school bus will benefit Moscow School District students.
Checks can be sent to Kiwanis Club of Moscow, P.O. Box 8242 Moscow, ID 83843.
People can also purchase a bag of school supplies at Staples, which will take the supplies to the school bus in the parking lot, Moscow Kiwanis Treasurer Louise Regelin said.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, Pullman Kiwanis will not collect supplies directly as they have done in the past. Instead, people are encouraged to donate money online at kiwanisclubofpullman.org or send a check to Pullman Kiwanis, P.O. Box 716, Pullman, WA 99163.
Pullman Kiwanis President Ginger Flynn said those who donate online can designate which school district they want the supplies to go — Pullman, Colfax, Colton or Moscow. For checks, she said they can write in the memo line which school district they want the supplies to go, or they can choose to have the money split between all participating school districts.
Flynn said Pullman Kiwanis will purchase the school supplies with the donated money and ship the supplies to the appropriate schools.
A yellow school bus is parked in the Dissmore’s IGA parking lot in Pullman with signage directing people to donate. People can buy a bag of school supplies at Dissmore’s through Sunday using the store’s discount and the supplies will be boxed and delivered to the schools, Flynn said.
Flynn said residents can donate musical instruments for Pullman school bands to the Pullman School District office, 240 SE Dexter St., as part of Stuff the Bus.
Officials said pencils, composition notebooks, paper, crayons and other school supplies are always encouraged for donations. Because of the coronavirus, they said backpacks to put laptops in, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, face masks and water bottles — so students avoid drinking fountains — are also encouraged this year.
“This has been our longstanding tradition in our community and I just really appreciate every year the community coming together to help support those in need, and it does make a significant difference in our communities and what we’re able to provide for our students,” Maxwell said.
Like Maxwell, Flynn said it is more important to donate this year because families have been affected financially by the pandemic.
“I would suspect that there’s a lot of people in our community that need help more than ever, Flynn said. “There’s a lot of businesses in Pullman that have had to furlough people and I would imagine that they might not have as much money to buy school supplies and so they would need help where maybe they didn’t need help before.”
Regelin said she expects more students will be on the free and reduced lunch program because of the virus.
“I think the need is going to be even greater this year than last year or the year before,” she said.
