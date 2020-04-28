This story is part of a series profiling high school seniors whose quests have ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Senior co-ace and strong-armed Potlatch High School baseball outfielder Kyle Lynas raised a good point when asked of the talent in the Loggers’ 2019 dugout:
“I don’t know how many teams can go to State and 10-run both their opponents.”
In 11 years under recently retired Potlatch coach Jim Shepherd, the Loggers produced seasonal gems like clockwork — six of his last nine teams won the whole shebang.
Yet Shepherd will admit last year’s 22-2 campaign, which concluded with a 12-0 no-hitter on Horseshoe Bend and a 13-0 shellacking of Glenns Ferry in a near-perfect State display, was something exceptional. The squad was loaded at every position, tight-knit and incredibly confident, particularly at the Glenns Ferry-based tournament.
“I’ve had some really good teams; I had one that won three (titles) in a row,” said Shepherd, who retired after last season and has been replaced by Potlatch native Rudy Carpenter. “But last year, that was special. (At the tournament), everything just clicked with every kid that came up. All 10 kids had a hit in the championship. It was amazing.
“They could’ve competed in a couple divisions above us.”
And the consensus among players and coaches — past and present — is that 2020 had the potential to mirror the preceding success.
“They had the sticks, they definitely had the pitching,” Shepherd said. “It was another state championship-caliber team, for sure. They could’ve done it again.”
The Loggers lost three standouts, but with six returning senior starters and a few younger ones poised to star in the 1A Whitepine League, Potlatch’s class of 2020 was primed to go 3-for-4 in career state tournaments.
About three weeks into practice, however, the spread of the coronavirus took away that opportunity, forcing the Loggers to wonder what could have been.
“It was gonna be a heckuva season; they were real hungry. We had a really strong team,” said Carpenter, who formerly had instructed many of Potlatch’s players when they were youths on the local Babe Ruth League team. “Even with the younger guys, the seniors really helped ’em out. We just took right off.”
The plan was to build off 2019 — a season in which things couldn’t get much better. The Loggers flaunted a combined ERA of 1.81, and batted .331 in all. They started on an 11-game winning streak, then closed the year on a nine-game spurt. This season’s emphasis was to replace production lost with the graduations of noteworthy ace Cota Hadaller (now an assistant coach), catcher Braden Morris and .432-hitter Chris Hamburg.
“There was still a lot coming back,” Shepherd said. “I retired at the perfect time. I wanted them to have a good team, so with a new coach, they’d be going in the right direction.”
The returners were set to carry out Shepherd’s prosperous formula: “A lot of small-ball, stealing and bunting, hitting and running — just real aggressive, and some great pitching. We did all the extra stuff needed to win: suicide bunts, stealing home, all that stuff. We put it all out there.”
Potlatch’s pool of returners was vast, and Carpenter was giddy with its balance.
On the mound, Lynas was 3-0 with a .27 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings; senior Connor Akins, when not at first base, was a trusty left-handed option (2.18 ERA, 4-1, 34 Ks); third baseman Dylan Andrews boasted a 2.52 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 16 2/3 frames; junior Jared Grady was 6-0 with a 2.08 ERA, and hit a whopping .500 in 64 at-bats.
“We had so many pitchers who could just throw strikes,” said Lynas, a .344 hitter who has clocked a high velocity of 91 mph, and led the Whitepine League in punch-outs. “Connor, with the left, threw everyone off. Then you got Dylan, who just throws down the pipe.
“But there are so many guys that deserve credit. I mean, our infield was one of the best in the state.”
Akins, second baseman Justin Nicholson (.304 hitter), Andrews and slugging sophomore shortstop Tyler Howard were pegged to close it down in the dirt, and Jerrod Nicholson had evolved into a steady presence behind the dish.
Lynas, senior Jim Clark and Grady were the primary outfielders, depending on who was on the bump.
There wasn’t much — if any — drop-off. The Loggers had no outward deficiencies. They were hungry and sure of their chances for a repeat.
“It’s disappointing we don’t get to have our senior year. We had such a solid lineup,” said Andrews, who logged a .386 average and 20 RBI, and prided himself on never missing a grounder at third. “Our team was like a family.”
Added Akins, a .319 batter who combined with Andrews and Hadaller on the Horseshoe Bend no-no: “Every part worked together. Coach Shepherd was so good at figuring out where people were comfortable, and putting them in position. Rudy came in, and just kinda picked up on what Jim was doing.”
In that case, 2020 might’ve been a de facto rerun of 2019. Potlatch’s well-rounded group of close friends could have made it 7-for-10 on state titles.
“We had the mentality,” Andrews said. “Like Jim always said, ‘We don’t play to not win state titles.’ ”
Instead, these Loggers will pass down all they can after having compiled one of the brightest years for a program that’s known to produce gems.
“The genes are good, and you knew they wanted to win in everything they did,” Shepherd said.
