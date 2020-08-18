Between Saturday and Monday, 13 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Latah County by Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
There have been 138 confirmed cases and nine probable cases in the county this year. The latest patients include four people under 20 years old, six people in their 20s, one person in their 50s, one person in their 70s and one person in their 80s.
Since Aug. 10, there have been 46 new cases reported in Latah County. The 13 cases is a single-day high. The previous high was 10, reported Friday.
University of Idaho President Scott Green said during a virtual Idaho State Board of Education meeting Monday there have been 3,360 faculty and staff from the UI tested for COVID-19 with 48 positive tests. The UI announced numbers of 2,371 tested with 34 positives on Friday.
Of the 48 positive cases, Green said nine were individuals who were tested prior to arrival on campus. Those individuals have completed their quarantine period and are no longer considered infectious, according to the UI.
Five current patients are isolated in the defunct dormitory, Targhee Hall, which has been retrofitted to serve as an isolation space. The rest are isolating at home or off-campus, Green said.
UI officials said they expect to test more than 8,000 students before the start of classes. Green said Monday the UI’s in-house testing facilities created in partnership with Moscow’s Gritman Medical Center to ensure fast turnaround times for results, still had not received final certification to begin processing samples.
Test results are being processed through Gritman and results are shared with UI and public health officials, according to UI Communications Director Jodi Walker.
Whitman County received one new positive COVID-19 test Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases this year to 131.
The newest patient is a man between ages 60-79. He is stable and self-isolating.
The risk of COVID-19 in Whitman County is still listed as “high,” according to Whitman County Public Health.
There have been zero deaths in Whitman or Latah counties.