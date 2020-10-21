The Whitman County Health Department on Tuesday reported three new deaths because of COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll from the virus to seven. All seven deaths were reported this month.
The deceased reported today included a woman between the ages of 60 and 79, and one woman and one man older than 80.
Also Tuesday, the county reported seven new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the county’s total positive cases to 1,689.
The new cases included one man younger than 20, one woman and one man between 20 and 39, one woman and one man 40 to 59 and one woman and one man 60 to 79.
No one is hospitalized from the virus but there have been 15 hospitalizations to date. All other infected people are stable and self-isolating.
Public Health — Idaho North Central District reported eight new cases in Latah County, increasing its county total to 807 confirmed and 24 probable cases.
The eight new Latah County cases are two men and one woman in their 60s, two women 18 to 29, one boy 13 to 17, one woman in her 40s and one man in his 50s.
Of the 831 total cases in Latah County, 410 have recovered and none have died. The health district also reported 47 new cases Tuesday in Nez Perce County.
