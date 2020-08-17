Whitman County Public Health reported three positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the county’s total to 131.
Two of the cases were reported Saturday, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release. One of them is a woman between 40 and 59 years old and the other is a man between 20 and 39. Both are stable and self-isolating, the release said. Details were not provided for the positive case Sunday.
There were 122 positive cases in Whitman County this time last week.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District does not update coronavirus counts on the weekend so the total remains at 125 confirmed and nine probable cases this year in Latah County.
Latah County broke its single day record for positive COVID-19 cases with 10 Friday. Cases escalated each day last week in Latah County with four Monday, five Tuesday, six Wednesday, eight Thursday and 10 Friday.
With two weeks left in August, positive cases in Latah County are nearing July’s total, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District. There are 53 cases so far this month compared to 60 in July.
The University of Idaho announced Friday it has identified 34 positive cases of COVID-19 since it first began testing students, faculty and staff in late July.
According to the UI’s website, 2,371 test results have been received, and some of the 34 who tested positive have already completed their required quarantine period and are no longer infectious.
You can find the UI test numbers at www.uidaho.edu/vandal-health-clinic/coronavirus. The UI will update its numbers again Aug. 24 with weekly updates planned from then on.
No one has died from the virus in either county.
Elsewhere in the region, Nez Perce County has 157 confirmed and 15 probable cases with 19 deaths as of Friday. Benewah County has 70 cases, including 27 active ones with one death as of Friday, according to the Panhandle Health District.
Asotin County remains at 39 positive cases with two deaths, according to Asotin County Public Health’s update Friday. Spokane County’s positive case total is 4,767 with 95 deaths and 38 people currently hospitalized, according to Spokane Regional Health District’s update Friday. Sixty-one percent of Spokane County’s positive cases have recovered.