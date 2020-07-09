Three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday on the Palouse.
Whitman County Public Health reported two new cases. They were both males, one between ages 20-39 and the other between ages 40-59. Both are stable and isolating at home.
There have been 49 positive COVID-19 cases in Whitman County this year. Thirty-six of those cases have recovered and 13 are isolating at home.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported one new case in Latah County, bringing the total number of cases to 27.
There have been no deaths in either county.