The University of Idaho announced three of its students, one of whom visited the school’s Moscow campus last week, have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter sent to UI students, faculty and staff Wednesday evening, an 18-year-old student who was on campus last week moved out of his on-campus residence Sunday and has since been confirmed positive for the disease in Canyon County. The student is experiencing mild symptoms and recovering at home. The letter states UI staff is contacting those who may have been exposed to this person and preparing to isolate affected students.
A 21-year-old, Boise-based UI student was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday. The last time he attended a class in person was March 19 at the Boise Water Center, the letter said. This student also has mild symptoms and continues to self-isolate at home.
A 38-year-old education graduate student who attends UI remotely from out of state has also been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The letter also said a man in his 30s who was diagnosed in Whitman County visited the Moscow campus March 24. He has mild symptoms and is recovering at home; those who may have been affected have been notified.
The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 tests in Whitman County rose to 11.
Whitman County Public Health on Thursday announced one new positive test. It is a woman between the ages of 45-64. She is stable and isolating at home. Whitman County Public Health is investigating close contacts of the most recent positive patients.
There have been at least 254 negative tests in Whitman County.
As of Thursday afternoon, there has not been another confirmed positive COVID-19 test in Latah County. On Wednesday, Public Health – Idaho North Central District confirmed the first known case in the county.
A news release from the agency stated the individual is in his or her 60s, was never hospitalized and is recovering at home.
Thirteen positive tests and two have been reported in Nez Perce County, thus far. Kootenai County has 31 confirmed cases.