Fewer college students, fewer cars on the road and a more cautious approach from police officers has caused a decrease in many reported crimes in Pullman and Whitman County.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s orders to stay at home have had a significant effect on the daily activity of law enforcement officers.
While the past few weeks provide a relatively small sample size, two crimes that have not been reported as often as usual are traffic and alcohol offenses.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said he believes this is partially because of the departure of college students, the overall decrease in cars on the road and the closure of local bars.
With only a fraction of Washington State University students still living in town and residents staying at home, he said the past few weeks are similar to what it is like in town during WSU’s winter break. Officers respond to less traffic or alcohol crimes than normal.
The other reason is that officers have changed how they respond to calls in an effort to keep themselves and residents safe. In order to limit face-to-face interactions with people, Opgenorth said staff have been directed to only perform essential functions. While they still go on patrols, they are less proactive in making traffic stops and enforcing parking restrictions.
He said now Pullman police are less likely to stop a car for a minor offense like having a broken headlight. Before, these minor traffic stops can lead to finding more serious offenses such as DUIs or suspended licenses, he said.
With fewer cars on the road, Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies have also seen a drop in traffic-related law enforcement and less collisions, Sheriff Brett Myers said. However, there have been arrests for DUIs in recent days.
“We have not stopped doing what our job is in terms of making sure our roads are safe,” Myers said.
Myers said his deputies are practicing more caution during these stops by trying to avoid physically contacting a person or their documents if they can. If a deputy does not have to make a physical arrest, they will instead get the information of the suspect, fill out a report and send it to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office.
He said other crimes have remained steady despite the change in circumstances, and he pointed to the consistent domestic violence calls as one example.
Despite people spending more time at home, Opgenorth said there has not been a spike in domestic disputes in Pullman.
“We were kind of warned that we might see a rise in domestic violence calls and we haven’t really seen that” he said.
He said police have also kept their eyes on property crimes, especially as people who departed Pullman may have left their possessions behind. He said there has not been a notable increase in those crimes.
Opgenorth said his staff will on average be contacted once a day by residents who believe someone is violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy Proclamation. Police officers, who are taking an education-first approach to these violations, have not yet had to perform any enforcement, he said.
Myers said the vast majority of people are following the government’s orders and he has not seen any civil unrest.
“Most people are trying to get through this and are learning from experience,” he said.
